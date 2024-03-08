Parkha wins 3rd Ghazala Ansari Julke Challenge Cup title

LAHORE - Parkha Ijaz of Defence Raya Golf Club emerged as the title winner in the 3rd Ghazala Ansari Julke Challenge Cup here at Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course on Thursday. The tournament concluded with a grand prize distribution ceremony graced by Chair­person Finance of Lahore Gymkhana Sarmad Nadeem as chief guest. Other notable attendees were Captain Golf Club Raza Saeed, Chairper­son of Organizing Committee Dr. Asma Afzal Shami, Ladies Golf In-charge Ayesha Hamid, Tournament Director Mrs. Bela Azam of Julke, Chief Ref­eree Munazza Shaheen, prize winners, players and their families. Parkha outperformed her competitors in the WAGR Open Category A, registering a remarkable aggregate gross score of 234, securing her the prestigious trophy. Following her was Humna Amjad, with an aggregate gross score of 243, while Dr. Aania Farooq grabbed third spot with a score of 251. The net category saw Bushra Fatima, hailed as a future star of Pakistan’s golf circuit, winning with an impressive net score of 152. Amna Amjad and Ana James Gill won second and third plac­es, respectively. In Category B, Uzma Khursheed took the top spot with a gross score of 199, closely followed by Shabana Waheed and Gulnaz Mehboob. The net category was domi­nated by Saqiba Batool, with Rabia Tiwana taking second place. The Category C saw Sa­dia Asim leading with a gross score of 198, with Mina Zainab and Rabia Rashid completing the top three. Arooj Kanwal won the net category, with So­bia Waseem and Babara Amin in pursuit. The seniors catego­ry celebrated Ayesha Hamid and Shehnaz Moin as the net and gross winners, respective­ly. Special accolades for near­est to the pin and longest drive were awarded to Parkha Ijaz and Bushra Fatima, respective­ly. Addressing the gathering, chief guest Sarmad Nadeem said: “This women’s exclusive tournament consistently sur­passes milestones with each passing year. The level of or­ganization, particularly evi­dent in the prize distribution ceremony, is truly exemplary and deserving of high praise. It is my sincere hope that we witness the gradual evolution of this tournament into a re­nowned international event.” In her eloquent address, Dr. Asma Afzal Shami said: “His­tory has shown us that nations which flourish and progress are those that honor their past heroes. To commemorate the accomplishments of our es­teemed women golfers from the past, we have organized a series of women’s golf cham­pionships. These remarkable women serve as our inspira­tions and role models.