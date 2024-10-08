Mirani Dam, despite being the fourth-largest dam in Pakistan with a capacity of 302,000 acre-feet (373,000,000m³) and a 117 MW power generation capacity, unfortunately fails to provide electricity to the region due to state negligence. Located on the Dasht River in Kech District, Balochistan, the area should benefit from the dam, but instead, it faces a serious challenge due to a lack of electricity. Despite such a large dam, people are suffering from frequent power shortages. The government must take immediate action to address this issue.

WARIS ALI DOLOTH,

Kech.