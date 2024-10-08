Tuesday, October 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mirani Dam

October 08, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Mirani Dam, despite being the fourth-largest dam in Pakistan with a capacity of 302,000 acre-feet (373,000,000m³) and a 117 MW power generation capacity, unfortunately fails to provide electricity to the region due to state negligence. Located on the Dasht River in Kech District, Balochistan, the area should benefit from the dam, but instead, it faces a serious challenge due to a lack of electricity. Despite such a large dam, people are suffering from frequent power shortages. The government must take immediate action to address this issue.

WARIS ALI DOLOTH,

Kech.

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1728288554.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024