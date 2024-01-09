Tuesday, January 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Ali Amin Gandapur’s papers from NA-44, PK-112, PK-113 accepted

Ali Amin Gandapur’s papers from NA-44, PK-112, PK-113 accepted
Agencies
January 09, 2024
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -  The appellate tribunal of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday accepted the nomination papers of former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur from NA-44, PK-112 and PK-113. The tribunal comprising Justice Faheem Wali allowed the appeals of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Ali Amin Gandapur. The returning officers had rejected his nomination papers as he was declared absconder in different cases. Advocate Ghulam Muhammad Sappal presented the appeal of Gandapur in the PHC’s Dera Bench.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1704691341.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024