KHAIRPUR - Eight family members including women and children fainted after consuming toxic food and were hospitalized. According to details, a family hailing from village Babarlu of Khairpur consumed chickpeas and bread in dinner. Due to consuming the food which turned poisonous due to unknown reasons, condition of eight people including women and children deteriorated. The affectees were shifted to Civil Hospital Khairpur where medics washed their stomachs and started treatment.