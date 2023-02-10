Share:

ISLAMABAD - Twenty new projects are on the way of completion in 2023 and onward years as per their scheduled timeframes, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Thursday.

These projects entail desalination potable water plant, Gwadar Free Zone North (Phase 11), Gwadar Safe City Project, New Gwadar International Airport, three electricity projects, Gwadar Smart Port City Master Plan, Gwadar Tourism Project, New management model of Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT & VI), State of Art Shipyard Project, Oil Refinery project, Green Gwadar Project, Pak-China Friendship Hospital, fisher community projects, Gwadar Port Dredging Project, Export-oriented projects, fishing industry, warehouse industry, and Gwadar Huafa Exhibition and Trading Centre. According to the report, over the last 10 years since CPEC set its foot in 2013, Gwadar outlook is changing gradually and constructively, getting over daunting challenges including poverty, civic issues, water, electricity, employment, infrastructure, agriculture and on top of them blue economy.

Many development projects have been completed so far including Gwadar Port, Gwadar Free Zone South (Phase I), Eastbay Expressway, Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute (PCT & VI), China-Pakistan Gwadar Faqeer Middle School, Fiber Optic, E-Custom system (WEBOC), Plant Tissue Culture Lab & Green House, Livestock, Women-Led Garment Factory, Gwadar University and GDA-Indus Hospital.

On the back of these successes, more than 20 new projects are on the way of completion in 2023 and onward years as per their scheduled timeframes.

One of the most significant projects is the 1.2 million gallon per day (MGD) de-salination plant, expected to be fully operational by April 2023. This plant will provide a reliable source of clean drinking water to the residents of Gwadar. In 2023, more than 4 lakhs people of Gwadar are going to get rid of painful power woes as three electricity projects will power up Gwadar.

The first project is about 100MW Irani electricity from Gabd-Remdan (Pak-Iran border) to Jiwani Grid Station to Gwadar that will come on 1st March.

The second project is another 100MW from Iran-Pangjur-Turban- Pasni to Gwadar that is going to be completed in current year. The third project is from Quetta, Nag-Besima section to Pangjur and then Turbat- Pasni to Gwadar.

The year of 2023 has also brought many fortunes for Gwadar’s fishermen regarding their livelihood to new housing schemes. The Balochistan government has approved 200 acres of land for new fishermen housing colony for low-income fishermen of Gwadar.