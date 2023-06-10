25 drug peddlers, illegal weapon holders held  

Rawalpindi -Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders and other lawbreakers here on Friday arrested 25 accused besides recovering over 9.5 kg hashish, 45 litres liquor, 10 pistols, ammunition and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral, Pirwadhai, Waris Khan, Sadiqabad, Gujar Khan, and Rawat police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested Abdul Majid, Naeem, Habibullah, Sher Ali, Imran, Jamshaid, Abdullah, Masood, Asif and Huzafa on recovery of 10 pistols 30 bore and ammunition.

Similarly, Bani, Naseerabad, Taxila, Gungmandi, Pirwadhai and Kalar Syedan police rounded up 10 accused and recovered over 6 kg hashish and 45 liters liquor.

He informed that Zareen Gul was held with 1400 grams charras while Asif was sent behind the bars for having 1380 grams charras. Ali, Sanab Gul, Akash, Latif Waqar, Naqash, Sajid, Waqas and Siddique were netted for possessing 3250 grams charras and 45 litres liquor. Dhamial police in their operation succeeded to nab two bike lifters namely Numan and Yasir and recovered four stolen motorcycles and other items from their possession.

New Town Police conducted a raid and arrested a record holder drug supplier namely Khurram Dada on recovery of 3.5 kg hashish.

The spokesman further informed that Airport and Civil Lines police arrested two proclaimed offenders namely Tariq and Usama, wanted in different cases.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi held an open court here at Police Lines Headquarters to address the complaints of the citizens.

He listened to the problems of the citizens and issued orders to the authorities concerned for their immediate solution.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway. City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.