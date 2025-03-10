FG and HN secure thrilling wins in Bank Alfalah 62nd National Open Polo C’ship

LAHORE - FG Polo and HN Polo registered hard-fought victories in the Bank Alfalah 62nd National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2025, thrilling polo enthusiasts at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

FG Polo outpace BN/Newage Cables In the first clash of the day, FG Polo outpaced BN/Newage Cables with a commanding 10-7 victory. Raul Laplacette led the charge for the winning side, delivering a stellar five-goal performance. Raja Jalal Arslan and Nicholas Ruiz Guinazu netted two goals each, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar added one to the tally. Despite the defeat, Santiago Cernadas put on a remarkable show for BN/Newage Cables, scoring six sensational goals, while Hamza Mawaz Khan contributed one.

The match remained fiercely competitive until the third chukker, with both teams displaying remarkable skills and determination. As the chukker concluded, the scoreboard reflected a gripping 4-4 deadlock, setting the stage for an intense finish. However, FG Polo shifted gears in the fourth chukker, launching a stunning offensive onslaught.

With five spectacular goals, they seized control of the game, while BN/Newage Cables managed just one, giving FG Polo a commanding 9-5 advantage. BN/Newage attempted a late resurgence in the fifth chukker, narrowing the gap with two well-crafted goals. Yet, FG Polo held firm, adding one more to their tally and sealing a well-earned 10-7 triumph.

HN Polo edge out Olympia/AZB in a thrilling contest

The second encounter of the day was an intense battle, with HN Polo defeating Olympia/AZB 9-8 in a nail-biting finish. Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as the match-winner for HN Polo, smashing four spectacular goals.

Pelayo Berazadi and Haider Naseem contributed two goals apiece, while Ramiro Zavaleta added one to seal the victory. On the opposing side, Luis Manuel Aguirre led Olympia/AZB’s fightback with five impressive goals, while Ahmed Zubair Butt and Novillo Astrada chipped in with two and one goal, respectively.

HN Polo got off to a flying start, scoring two back-to-back goals, while Olympia/AZB responded with one, closing the first chukker at 2-1. The second chukker saw a neck-and-neck battle, with both sides matching each other goal for goal. HN Polo, however, maintained their slight edge at 4-3.In the third chukker, HN Polo stepped up their game, netting two more goals, while Olympia/AZB managed one, extending HN’s lead to 6-4.

The fourth chukker mirrored the second, with both teams once again adding two goals each to their tally, keeping HN Polo ahead at 8-6.Olympia/AZB staged a resilient comeback in the fifth and final chukker, striking two impressive goals against HN’s one. However, HN Polo held their nerve, securing a narrow yet well-fought 9-8 victory in this high-intensity encounter.