Monday, March 10, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

FG and HN secure thrilling wins in Bank Alfalah 62nd National Open Polo C’ship

FG and HN secure thrilling wins in Bank Alfalah 62nd National Open Polo C’ship
OUR STAFF REPORT
March 10, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  FG Polo and HN Polo registered hard-fought victories in the Bank Alfalah 62nd National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2025, thrilling polo enthusiasts at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

FG Polo outpace BN/Newage Cables In the first clash of the day, FG Polo outpaced BN/Newage Cables with a commanding 10-7 victory. Raul Laplacette led the charge for the winning side, delivering a stellar five-goal performance. Raja Jalal Arslan and Nicholas Ruiz Guinazu netted two goals each, while Mian Abbas Mukhtar added one to the tally. Despite the defeat, Santiago Cernadas put on a remarkable show for BN/Newage Cables, scoring six sensational goals, while Hamza Mawaz Khan contributed one.

The match remained fiercely competitive until the third chukker, with both teams displaying remarkable skills and determination. As the chukker concluded, the scoreboard reflected a gripping 4-4 deadlock, setting the stage for an intense finish. However, FG Polo shifted gears in the fourth chukker, launching a stunning offensive onslaught.

Listening is Stimulating

With five spectacular goals, they seized control of the game, while BN/Newage Cables managed just one, giving FG Polo a commanding 9-5 advantage. BN/Newage attempted a late resurgence in the fifth chukker, narrowing the gap with two well-crafted goals. Yet, FG Polo held firm, adding one more to their tally and sealing a well-earned 10-7 triumph.

HN Polo edge out Olympia/AZB in a thrilling contest

The second encounter of the day was an intense battle, with HN Polo defeating Olympia/AZB 9-8 in a nail-biting finish. Hamza Mawaz Khan emerged as the match-winner for HN Polo, smashing four spectacular goals.

Pelayo Berazadi and Haider Naseem contributed two goals apiece, while Ramiro Zavaleta added one to seal the victory. On the opposing side, Luis Manuel Aguirre led Olympia/AZB’s fightback with five impressive goals, while Ahmed Zubair Butt and Novillo Astrada chipped in with two and one goal, respectively.

The Future of E-Commerce

HN Polo got off to a flying start, scoring two back-to-back goals, while Olympia/AZB responded with one, closing the first chukker at 2-1. The second chukker saw a neck-and-neck battle, with both sides matching each other goal for goal. HN Polo, however, maintained their slight edge at 4-3.In the third chukker, HN Polo stepped up their game, netting two more goals, while Olympia/AZB managed one, extending HN’s lead to 6-4.

The fourth chukker mirrored the second, with both teams once again adding two goals each to their tally, keeping HN Polo ahead at 8-6.Olympia/AZB staged a resilient comeback in the fifth and final chukker, striking two impressive goals against HN’s one. However, HN Polo held their nerve, securing a narrow yet well-fought 9-8 victory in this high-intensity encounter.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1741501979.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025