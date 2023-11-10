Smart lockdown starts in smog-laden Punjab districts

LAHORE - The Punjab government Thursday issued an amended notification regarding the imposition of smart lockdown under which markets in 8 districts of Punjab including Lahore have been allowed to remain open on Thursday and Friday.

Earlier, due to the prevailing smog situation, Smart Lockdown was imposed in 8 districts of Punjab including Lahore under which all business educational and market activities were barred from functioning starting from Thursday to Sunday, but the caretaker government on Thursday through a fresh notification hasreduced the time span of markets closure from four days to Saturday and Sunday only.

The Department of Primary Health Care Punjab has issued an amended notification exempting markets from closure on Thursday and Friday. Due to prevailing smog conditions, a notification has been issued granting certain businesses exemptions from the public holiday on November 10 in eight districts of Punjab including Lahore . According to the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare’s notification, call centers and international IT centers are among those exempted. Additionally, medical stores, pharmacies, vaccination centers, petrol pumps, bakeries, grocery shops, chicken, and meat shops have been granted this exemption. E-commerce centers, postal/ courier services, utility stores, as well as cellular network/telecom centers will also remain open on November 10. However, educational institutions and both govt and private offices will remain closed in Lahore Division and the other four districts. It should be noted that institutions and businesses exempted from the holiday by the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare will continue to operate.The notification further stated that the decision will apply to Lahore, Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Narowal, Hafizabad and Sialkot. Currently, Lahore is ranked second in the list of most polluted cities in the world with an air quality index of 415. Section 144 will remain in force in the provincial capital including Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Narowal and Hafizabad.Due to smog, educational institutions, offices, shopping malls, restaurants, cinemas and gyms will remain closed in 8 cities of Punjab from Thursday to Sunday. To prevent further escalation of this health hazard the Provincial government has banned the burning of crop residues, garbage, tyres, polythene bags and leather.