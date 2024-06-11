Democracy in Pakistan

Democracy is a Greek word meaning “people” and “their rules,” where people have the right to select their own government according to their choice. The term democracy is often used vaguely, but there is a significant difference between procedural and social democracy.

The philosophical foundation of democracy rests on the idea of popular sovereignty, particularly governance and rule with consent. Greece was the first democratic country in the world. Democratic governance means a system where all the people of a country can vote to elect their representatives. The democratic government then runs the country according to the mandate given by the people.

Procedural democracy involves holding regular elections, while social democracy involves participation in the exercise of power and the removal of inequalities. Democracy also calls for equal opportunities and the protection of the law for all citizens. It emphasizes equality, as stated in Article 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan: “All citizens are equal before the law.”

Democracy is generally understood to be defined by voting and political participation, though no consensus exists on a precise definition. According to American philosopher John Dewey, “Democracy is the most desirable form of government because it alone provides the kinds of freedom necessary for individual self-development and growth, including the freedom to exchange ideas and opinions with others, and the freedom to form associations with others.”

In this regard, democracy emphasizes the freedom of every individual to express their ideas without external hindrance, the separation of powers, the independence of the judiciary, and a system of checks and balances between branches of government. Liberal democracy is a political and moral philosophy that emphasizes individual rights, equality, and the protection of personal freedom. It often advocates for representative democracy, free markets, and the rule of law as essential components of a just society.

Liberal democracy claims to promote liberal internationalism, which means “promoting democracy worldwide.” Democracy is the only positive and better solution to maintain and create peace in the world. Democracy is one of the most important values a society can promote, as it allows people to have a voice and shape their future. However, in Pakistan, democracy is not always easy to achieve or maintain. Many factors play into this, including the country’s history, political climate, and social context. Despite these challenges, democracy remains an essential and crucial institution in Pakistani society and should be protected and cherished at all costs.

