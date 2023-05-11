Colleges, universities closed till May 12, board exams postponed

LAHORE - The Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) has closed all public sector colleges, universities and educational institutions except for medical institutions under its control till Friday, May 12, in the wake of prevailing security situation in the province. In continuation of the notification of May 9, issued here on Wednesday, the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (Matric) Part-I examination, scheduled for May 11 and 12 (Thursday and Friday) have also been cancelled, and will be rescheduled for a later date.
CAMBRIDGE O/A LEVELS EXAM CANCELLED FOR MAY 11
The British Council Pakistan has cancelled all examination (Cambridge School and O/A Levels) scheduled in the morning and afternoon on May 11 (Thursday) due to the developing situation in the country. According to a notification issued by the British Council here on Wednesday, the decision regarding cancellation of examination was made after carefully evaluating the situation and to ensure safety of our students, their parents and staff members in the event of an untoward incident. The decision applies to Cambridge candidates in Pakistan only.