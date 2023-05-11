Colleges, universities closed till May 12, board exams postponed

LAHORE - The Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) has closed all public sector colleges, uni­versities and educational institutions except for medical institutions under its control till Friday, May 12, in the wake of prevailing security situa­tion in the province. In continuation of the noti­fication of May 9, issued here on Wednesday, the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (Matric) Part-I examination, scheduled for May 11 and 12 (Thursday and Friday) have also been can­celled, and will be rescheduled for a later date.

CAMBRIDGE O/A LEVELS EXAM CANCELLED FOR MAY 11

The British Council Pakistan has cancelled all examination (Cambridge School and O/A Lev­els) scheduled in the morning and afternoon on May 11 (Thursday) due to the developing situation in the country. According to a noti­fication issued by the British Council here on Wednesday, the decision regarding cancellation of examination was made after carefully evalu­ating the situation and to ensure safety of our students, their parents and staff members in the event of an untoward incident. The decision ap­plies to Cambridge candidates in Pakistan only.