11 killed in fresh tribal clashes in Kurram

PESHAWAR - At least eleven people including women and children were killed while eight others injured as two tribes exchange gunfire in the Kanj Alizai area of Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday.

The firing took place at two separate places between two tribes in Upper Kurram Division, Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud said.

He said the first incident of firing took place in Kanj Alizai area of Upper Kurram near Pak-Afghan border where in Shanjak village, people from Maqbal tribe allegedly started firing on some hunters from Turi tribe.

The crossfire claimed the lives of 11 people and injured 5 others including a woman.

The firing which started in the mountains later shifted to main roads leading towards the border, the DC said, adding that the death toll may rise as the condition of some injured was critical. A large police force and security personnel reached the site and collected evidence before starting an investigation into the incident.

The second incident of firing occurred near the By-pass Road where unknown assailants started firing on the vehicles carrying people from the Maqbal tribe. Three Injured of the firing were shifted to DHQ Parachinar.

Local police in its statement said the firing started in morning in Kurram when Maqbal Tribe allegedly started firing at the people from Turi Tribe, leading to an armed clash and consequently life losses.

DC Javed Ullah said the administration was busy in restoring peace and making the roads secure for vehicular traffic hoping the situation would turn to normalcy soon.

Former MNA and Member Jira, Pir Haider Ali Shah said despite a ceasefire truce between the vary tribes the recent firing incident was unfortunate aggravating the situation. He said today’s firing has once again created an atmosphere of fear adding that efforts were on to ensure peace in the area.

Police claimed that investigations are underway to determine the circumstances behind the shooting.

The situation in the district remains tense and security forces are working to restore calm in the area.

The deputy commissioner assured the public that steps are being taken to bring the situation back to normal.

‘Grand Peace Jirga’

The Grand Peace Jirga about law-and-order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held in district Khyber on Saturday. Leaders of all political parties, religious and social organizations participated in the Jirga.

Addressing the Jirga, the speakers stressed the need for joint efforts to improve and maintain the law-and-order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. They emphasized cooperation with security forces and other agencies to wipe out terrorism from the area.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Saturday provided essential items including tents, drinking water and other necessary items to the participants of Pashtun Qaumi Jira here.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP on Relief, Naik Muhammad Khan informed that following directives of the Chief Minister, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority was asked to provide necessary items to the Jirga participants.

He said the items were handed over to the local Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Suhail Afridi adding that tents, water tank, blankets and other necessary items included the provided items.

He further said that the provincial government will provide every possible assistance and cooperation to the Jirga and ensure a peaceful atmosphere during its proceedings.