ISLAMABAD - Pakistan says Taiwan is an inalienable part of People’s Republic of China.

In response to me­dia queries regarding elections in Taiwan, Foreign Office Spokes­person Mumtaz Zah­ra Baloch said Pakistan adheres to One Chi­na Policy and calls for non-interference in the domestic affairs of all countries as per prin­ciples and objectives enshrined in the UN Charter. She said Paki­stan’s policy on Taiwan is consistent, clear and principled.