Australia dominates Kuwait 5-0 to edge closer to AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025 qualification

The Australian Women’s Futsal National Team continued their strong start to the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup 2025™ qualification campaign, securing an emphatic 5-0 victory over Kuwait in their second group match.

Goals from Gisella Pipino, Trudy Camelleri, Nikkita Fazzari, Marianna Tabain, and Jessica McLean sealed the win, as Australia capitalized on early pressure and successfully nullified Kuwait’s counterattacking threats.

The result puts Australia in prime position to finish in the top two of their group, securing a spot in the tournament finals.

Australia came out firing from the first whistle, with Daisy Arrowsmith creating early chances and Trudy Camelleri rattling the post. Gisella Pipino opened the scoring with her maiden international goal, thanks to Nikkita Fazzari’s relentless pressing.

Despite strong defensive efforts and stellar goalkeeping from Kuwait’s Abdullah and Alsabri, Australia doubled their lead before halftime when Camelleri capitalized on a turnover forced by Fazzari.

Fazzari added a deserved goal of her own early in the second half, converting from close range after excellent play by Camelleri. Marianna Tabain extended the lead with a well-executed strike from a set piece, and goalkeeper Jessica McLean capped off the scoring with a ten-meter penalty just before the final whistle.

Kuwait showed resilience, hitting the crossbar late in the match, but were unable to break through Australia’s defense.

With two wins from two matches, Australia now turns their focus to a crucial clash against Uzbekistan on Friday, with qualification firmly within reach.