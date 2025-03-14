Friday, March 14, 2025
Prices of chicken, vegetables, fruits soar in Punjab

March 14, 2025
LAHORE  -  The cost of living continues to rise sharply in Punjab, with chicken meat prices reaching unprecedented highs and the prices of essential food items skyrocketing, putting immense strain on the average consumer. According to reports, chicken prices have surged well beyond the official price list, with broiler chicken now being sold for up to Rs 800 per kg in various markets, including Lahore. Although the government-set price for broiler chicken is Rs595 per kg, traders are ignoring the price cap, and the administration appears to have failed to take action. In Lahore’s Tollington market, broiler meat is being sold for Rs730 per kg, while safi chicken prices have reached a staggering Rs800 per kg. Even boneless chicken is now priced at Rs1000 per kg, creating further difficulties for households already struggling with inflated costs.

The surge in poultry prices is part of a broader trend of rising inflation, with many staple goods becoming increasingly unaffordable. The price of eggs has also spiked, with a dozen now costing Rs 286, well above the official price list. Meanwhile, the cost of vegetables and fruits has escalated to alarming levels. Apples are now priced between Rs 300 to 400 per kg, bananas for Rs 150 to 300 per dozen, and guava for Rs 250 per kg. Other seasonal fruits like malta are priced between Rs 200 to 400, while melons are selling for Rs 150 to 250 per kg. The situation has worsened with the price of sugar seeing a 30 percent increase, now reaching Rs180 per kg. Basic vegetables like onions, tomatoes, and potatoes have also seen sharp price hikes.

