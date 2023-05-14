Leonardo DiCaprio buys neighbour’s home for $10.5m

LOS ANGELES-Leonardo DiCaprio treated himself to a new Los Angeles home this Christmas, and it happens to be the house next door. The Oscar-winning actor paid $10.5 million in an off-market deal earlier this month for his neighbour’s home in the celebrity-filled Bird Streets of Hollywood Hills. Details of the home, located on the northern property line of his swanky existing compound, are scarce, seeing as the home was never listed publicly. Built in 1963 and hidden from the street behind boxy hedges, the salmon-coloured spread spans more than 3,500 square feet and has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, according to listing records. Aerial images also show a long driveway and a pool. DiCaprio, 48, used a limited liability company linked to his cousin and longtime business associate Robert Hrtica to purchase the property.

He’s had a rocky relationship with his neighbours in the past. In 2007 they filed a lawsuit that accused DiCaprio of negligence while he was building a basketball court, arguing the construction destabilized their property, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The lawsuit was settled in 2009. DiCaprio first moved in next door in the 1990s, after snapping up a property from Madonna for $2.5 million, records show. His compound now encompasses five adjoining parcels that together span more than 5 acres, according to Dirt, which first reported the deal. Earlier this year, he sold a nearly 100-year-old Los Angeles home, which was asking $4.9 million, Mansion Global previously reported.