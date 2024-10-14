Monday, October 14, 2024
World Culture Festival Karachi lights up stage with Mega Musical Concert

NEWS WIRE
October 14, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

KARACHI   -  On the 17th day of the World Culture Festival organised by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the Mega Musical Concert 3.0 took center stage, with performances that captivated the audience. The event featured international singers like Erica Lauren, Chris, and Sarah from Spain, alongside Pakistani artists including Maanu, Abdur Rahman Sajid, Sounds of Kolachi, Faqeer Zulfiqar, Samra Khan, Cosmic Fluid, and the SOVAPA Instrumental Ensemble.   A large number of Karachi residents attended the concert, adding to the vibrant atmosphere. The musical concert was moderated by Arman Rahim, Ahsan Bari, and Shams Ahmed.  The World Culture Festival will continue at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi until November 2.

