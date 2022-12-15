Share:

Of late, Sindh Department of Education has announced jobs of SST (Senior School Teacher) and Subject specialist through SPSC. Government has made it mandatory that the candidate must have Bachelor degree in certain disciplines with 50% marks. Government has also appointed 50000 PST (Primary School Teacher) & JEST (Junior School Teacher) teachers across Sindh and made 50% marks compulsory.

150,000 talented aspirants could not appear in the test and remained out of contest which resulted in only 12% of candidates passing the examination according to criteria set. Therefore, the department had to reduce the percentage to 40% for teaching post.

It is sheer injustice to the candidates who have got the degree with 2nd division. Pakistan’s prestigious examination CSS required 2nd class degree and no bound for marking and percentage. It is requested to authorities concerned that must ponder over the matter meticulously and give equal opportunities who have less marks but have 2nd division in their respective fields.

SHABIR JAMALI,

Nawabsahah.