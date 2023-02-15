Share:

LAHORE - The Karachi City Sports Association (KCSA) is organizing 1st iTechnologi Karachi Open Games for Differently Abled Persons under the umbrella of National Paralympics Committee (Islamabad) to give sports exposure to physically impaired, intellectually developmental disorders (IDD) and visually impaired athletes.

KCSA President M Aslam Khan, Secretary M Khalid Rehmani, Event Coordinator Dr Nadia Razaq, Vice Presidents Ghulam Yaseen and Ishrat Zehra announced this during a joint press conference and revealed that iTechnologi is the title sponsor while Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Center is a co-sponsor. Pakistan Rangers are security partners whereas SOA has provided technical assistance.

The three-day multi sports events are being held at Sachal Rangers Sports Complex & Rangers School North Nazimabad from Feb 16 to 18. Total 180 athletes and officials in eight sports disciplines will take part