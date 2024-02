ECP notifies 21 NA returned candidates from Karachi

KARACHI - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notification of 21 returned candidates of National Assembly constituencies of Karachi Di­vision for publication in the Gazette of Pakistan. According to notification issued by the ECP, Jam Abdul Karim Bajar of Pakistan People’s party Parliamentarian was declared as returned can­didates on NA-229 Malir-I, Syed Rafiullah of PPP from NA-230 Malir-II, Abdul Hakim Baloch from NA-III, Asiyah Ishaque Siddiqui of MQM- P from NA-232 Korangi-I, Muhammad Moin Aamer Pirzada of MQM-P from NA-233 Korangi-II, Mu­hammad Iqbal Khan of MQM-P from NA-234 Ko­rangi-III were declared as returned candidates. Muhammad Iqbal of MQM-P was declared as re­turned candidates from NA-235 Karachi East-I, MQM Pakistan’s Hassan Sabir from NA-236 East-II while Asad Alam Niazi of PPP Parliamentarian from NA-237 was declared as winner. Sardar Na­beel Gabol of PPP Parliamentarian was declared as returned candidates from NA-239 South-I, Arshad Abdullah Vohra of MQM-P from NA-240 South-II and Mirza Ikhtiar Baig of PPP from NA-241 South-III were declared as winning can­didates. Syed Mustafa Kamal of MQM-Pakistan from NA-242 Keamari-I, Abdul Qadir Patel of PPP Parliamentarian from NA-243 Keamari-II, Mu­hammad Farooq Sattar of MQM-P from NA-244 West-I, Syed Hafeezuddin of MQM-P from NS- 245 West-II, Syed Aminul Haq of MQM-P from NA-246 West-III, Khwaja Izharul Haq of MQM-P from NA-247 Central-I, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of MQM-P from NA-248 Central-II, Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui of MQM-P on NA- 249 Central-III and Farhan Chishti of MQM Pakistan declared as win­ner on NA-250 Central-IV Karachi. The notifica­tion was also sent to Manager Printing Corpora­tion of Pakistan Press Islamabad for publication in the Gazette of Pakistan.