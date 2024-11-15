Friday, November 15, 2024
Flight operations disrupted, businesses sealed amid smog and fog in Punjab

1:56 PM | November 15, 2024
Severe smog and dense fog have wreaked havoc on flight schedules in Punjab, causing numerous delays, cancellations, and diversions.

According to reports, 11 flights were canceled, while three were diverted to alternate airports. A total of 53 domestic and international flights faced significant delays.

Cancellations included Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights PK 340 and 341 between Karachi and Faisalabad, PK 322 and 323 from Lahore to Quetta, and international flight V739 from Jeddah to Lahore. PIA flights PK 281 and 282 from Muscat to Sialkot and four Islamabad-Gilgit flights (PK 601, 602, 605, and 606) were also grounded.

Among diverted flights, Qatar Airways' QR 616 from Doha to Multan landed in Islamabad but was later redirected to Multan once conditions improved. Similarly, the Jeddah-Lahore flight SV738 landed in Islamabad, while PK 244 from Dammam to Sialkot touched down in Lahore.

Long delays were reported for flights such as OD132 from Lahore to Kuala Lumpur and TG346 from Lahore to Bangkok, which were unable to depart until this morning.

In parallel with travel disruptions, the Punjab government intensified enforcement of early market closures to combat worsening smog. Authorities sealed dozens of businesses across Lahore for violating the 8 p.m. closing time.

In total, 75 shops, several wedding halls, and 14 restaurants were shut down for defying the regulations. These measures highlight the urgency of addressing the region’s persistent smog crisis.
 

