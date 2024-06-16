Sunday, June 16, 2024
Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Saudi Arabia, UAE other parts of world

Web Desk
11:27 AM | June 16, 2024
Eidul Adha is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other Middle East countries on Sunday. 

Large congregations held at several places across the world to offer Eid prayers.

Two large congregations were held at Masjad ul Haram and Masjid e Nabavi in holy cities of Makkah and Madina in Saudi Arabia today to offer Eidul Adha prayers.

According to reports more than a million people attended the Eid prayers at the two holiest places of Islam.

Large congregations for Eid prayers were also held in United Arab Emirates (UAE) today.

The Muslims in United States, Japan, Indonesia, Turkey are also celebrating Eidul Adha on Tuesday.

Eidul Adha will be cerebrated in Pakistan on Monday (tomorrow).

Eidul Adha (The Feast of Sacrifice), falls on the 10th day of Zil-Hajj month of lunar Islamic calendar, and is celebrated by Muslims around the world 70 days after Eid Al Fitr which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

