Death toll from US-UK airstrikes on Yemen rises to 31: Houthis

The death toll from Saturday night’s US-UK airstrikes on multiple Yemeni cities has risen to 31, with 101 others injured, mostly women and children, the Houthi-run Health Ministry reported on Sunday.

Anis Al-Asbahi, the ministry’s spokesperson, stated: “The massacres committed by the US aggression targeting civilian and residential areas in Sanaa, Saada, Al-Bayda, and Rada’a on Saturday resulted in 132 civilian casualties, including 31 martyrs and 101 wounded, most of whom are children and women.”

He added that the figures are “preliminary, as search efforts continue to recover victims following a series of US airstrikes targeting civilian sites.”

Asbahi condemned the attacks, calling them a “full-fledged war crime added to the record of the criminal coalition of evil” and a “blatant violation of all international laws and conventions.”

On Saturday, the Iran-backed Houthi group announced that US-UK airstrikes on Yemen killed 24 people, with at least 23 others wounded.

The Houthis warned Israel on March 7 to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip within four days or face renewed maritime operations against Israeli-linked vessels.

The US launched airstrikes on Yemen’s Houthis as President Donald Trump warned that “hell will rain down” if the Iran-backed group continues attacks on Red Sea shipping.

The Houthis have been attacking Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade, for what it said was a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and Hamas. But it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all aid into Gaza on March 2.