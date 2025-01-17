Dozens of Pakistanis on small boat en-route Spain feared dead

ISLAMABAD - Dozens of Pakistanis who attempted to reach Spain illegally for employment were feared drowned as a the boat carrying up to 86 people capsized near the Moroccan port of Dakhla on Thursday, officials said here.

The tragic incident – where migrants were attempting to reach Spain from West Africa - claimed the lives of possibly 50 individuals, including 44 Pakistanis, according to migrant rights group Walking Borders. The tragedy has brought to light the dangers of the Atlantic migration route and has renewed calls for urgent measures to address the growing humanitarian crisis.

Pakistani Foreign Office confirmed that a boat “carrying 80 passengers, including several Pakistani nationals,” capsized near the Moroccan port of Dakhla. The vessel, which departed from Mauritania on January 2, was attempting to reach Spain but met with disaster after spending 13 days at sea. Survivors, including Pakistanis, are currently in a camp near Dakhla.

The Foreign Office said: “Our Embassy in Rabat is in contact with local authorities and has dispatched a team to Dakhla to assist the Pakistani nationals and provide necessary support.”

The Foreign Ministry’s Crisis Management Unit (CMU) has also been activated. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar directed all relevant government agencies to ensure maximum facilitation for the affected Pakistanis. The FO has shared phone numbers and email addresses for regular updates.

Walking Borders reported that the boat carried 86 migrants, 66 of whom were Pakistanis. Moroccan authorities rescued 36 individuals on January 10, while the remaining passengers are presumed dead.

The group noted that the boat had gone missing for days before alarms were raised, adding they had alerted authorities in all relevant countries six days prior to the tragedy.

Walking Borders Chief Executive Officer Helena Maleno shared on X that the migrants endured 13 days at sea without rescue. She maintained 44 of the deceased were Pakistanis and criticized the delayed response from authorities. “They spent 13 days of anguish on the crossing without anyone coming to rescue them,” she said.

Spain’s maritime rescue service acknowledged receiving a warning about a boat in distress on January 10 but could not confirm if it was the same vessel. Although air searches were conducted and nearby ships were alerted, these efforts were unsuccessful. Another NGO, Alarm Phone, also reported alerting Spain’s rescue service about a boat in distress on January 12.

The Atlantic migration route, stretching from West Africa to Spain’s Canary Islands, has become one of the deadliest migration pathways globally. In 2024 alone, over 10,457 migrants lost their lives attempting the journey - an average of 30 deaths daily, according to Caminando Fronteras.

The perilous route is often undertaken by those fleeing poverty, political instability, and conflict in their home countries. Pakistan’s ongoing economic challenges have also driven many of its citizens to risk these dangerous crossings. Morocco, located just 14 kilometers from Spain, has become a common departure point for such journeys.

The tragedy has drawn widespread condemnation and calls for action. Fernando Clavijo, the regional leader of the Canary Islands, expressed sorrow for the victims and urged European nations to address the crisis. “The Atlantic cannot continue to serve as Africa’s graveyard. This humanitarian catastrophe must no longer be ignored,” Clavijo posted on X. Just weeks earlier, three boats capsized near Greece, resulting in the deaths of 40 Pakistanis, many of whom were children.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed deep grief over the death of Pakistani nationals in a boat accident during its journey from West Africa to Spain.

In their separate condolence messages today, they commiserated with the bereaved families and prayed for higher status in heaven for the departed souls. President Asif Ali Zardari stressed the need for taking effective and far-reaching measures to curb human trafficking.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought a report of the incident from the concerned officials. He said stern action will be taken against individuals involved in the heinous crime of human smuggling.

The Prime Minister said that no lapse in this regard will be tolerated and the government is taking vigorous steps against human trafficking.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on social media platform X, says deeply disturbing news of a boat capsizing off the coast of Morocco, carrying over eighty passengers including several Pakistanis, has come as a shock to him and to the entire nation.

The Prime Minister directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to instruct its staff in Morocco to urgently ascertain the facts and coordinate with local authorities to locate the missing, rescue the survivors and bring back the remains of those who lost their lives in this tragedy.

The Prime Minister also expressed resolve to continue to crack down hard on human traffickers and agents in Pakistan, who lure innocent citizens into this dangerous trap.