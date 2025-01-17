PIA apologizes for Eiffel Tower ad amid backlash

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) clarified on Thursday that an advertisement featuring a plane angled toward the Eiffel Tower was not intended to evoke memories of the September 11 attacks.

The ad, shared on X (formerly Twitter) on January 10, marked the airline's resumption of flights to European Union destinations after a four-year ban. It depicted a plane over the French flag, with the caption, "Paris, we're coming today."

The post sparked widespread criticism on social media, prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to call for an investigation. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar later labeled the ad as "stupidity."

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez defended the ad as a celebration of the airline's return to Europe, expressing surprise at the backlash. “We apologize to those who felt hurt by the advertisement,” Hafeez said, emphasizing that there was no intention to offend. He added that the Eiffel Tower was featured because of its global recognition.

The European Union had imposed flight restrictions on PIA in 2020 following a fatal crash in Karachi that claimed 97 lives. Investigations revealed pilot error and raised concerns over pilot certifications, with allegations of exam cheating among nearly a third of Pakistani pilots. The ban reportedly cost the airline $150 million annually in lost revenue.