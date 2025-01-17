Friday, January 17, 2025
Three key suspects declared absconders in Ameer Balaj Tipu murder case

OUR STAFF REPORT
January 17, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE:  -  A sessions court in Lahore has indicted two suspects, Haroon and Sohail Mehmood, in the high-profile murder case of Ameer Balaj Tipu, the son of Tipu Trukkanwala. Additional sessions Judge AsadHafeez presided over the hearing and formally charged the accused. The court summoned witnesses to testify on February 11, 2025. Three key suspects, Gogi Butt, Taifi Butt, and Bilawal, were declared absconders and excluded from the proceedings. The case pertains to a tragic incident on February 19, 2024, during a wedding ceremony on Multan Road in Lahore. Ameer Balaj Tipu was fatally shot, and two others were injured in an attack outside the venue. According to reports, Ameer was targeted while people were taking selfies with him. His security guards returned fire, killing the assailant, Muzaffar Hussain, on the spot. The Chuhang police had registered the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

