Details of those responsible for Neelum Jhelum tunnel collapse not being shared with Senators

ISLAMABAD-The Senate panel on water resources has lamented that the details of those responsible for the Neelum Jhelum tunnel collapse are not being shared with the committee and instructed the chairman of WAPDA to provide an explanation regarding the causes of tunnel damage.

Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources, which met with Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah in chair, expressed dissatisfaction over the Neelam Jhelum CEO’s briefing regarding the tunnel collapse of the project. The committee also discussed the issue of cracks and damages in the tunnels of the Neelum Jhelum project. Muhammad Arfan, CEO of the Neelum Jhelum project, reported that the tunnel spans 57.5 kilometers and encountered initial blockage in July of the previous year. However, repair work commenced in August 2022 and is expected to be completed by the end of July. The global company had given eleven reasons for the closure of the Neelum Jhelum project, CEO Neelum Jhelum said. No single reason for the tunnel malfunctioning was indentified in the report, the CEO informed. “How did such a big project like Neelum Jhelum fail in just five years when there was no earthquake in country,?” Humayun Mohmand asked.

Even houses do not collapse in five years, said Humayun Mohmand. No such major earthquake has occurred in the country in the last five years, he added. Was the geological condition of the tunnel taken into account? chairman Committee asked. From the place of tunnel collapse, it was found that the structure was not good, Sabir Shah said. He further asked if you are installing steel now, then this work should have been done earlier, Sabir Shah said. Who is responsible for this negligence, chairman said. Senator Taj Haider said that strategy should be formulated in the light of experience of tunnel collapse. Where there is no lining, the risk of collapse will increase, he added. Due to pressure increases, there will be no benefit in the repair work at this place. Humayun Mohmand said that Neelum Jhelum tunnel collapse should be scientifically investigated. The chairman Committee instructed chairman of WAPDA to provide an explanation regarding the causes of tunnel damage. The Committee summoned chairman WAPDA in next meeting on issue of Neelum Jhelum tunnel collapse. The Senate Committee was briefed about affectees of Tarbela Dam and payment made to affectees so far. Officials apprised that 82,109 acres land was acquired for Tarbela Dam and 96,000 people were affected in result of acquisition. However, affectees were paid compensation and owners of 04 kanal agriculture land and 16 kanals barani land were also offered state land in Punjab and Sindh after payment of compensation amount, officials stated.

They further added that around 60,000 acres land was allocated by Government of Pakistan, of which, 30,000 acres was provided by Punjab and 10,000 acres was provided by Sindh. Representative of affectees maintained that 449 affectees have not paid any compensation. However officials informed that around 450 affectees moved to the Peshawar High Court and court in its verdict, directed the WAPDA to consider the eligibility of affectees and eventually one affectee was found eligible. Senator Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah was of view that affectees of Tarbela dam have surrendered their lands for the larger interest of the country and they should be compensated at every cost. He formed a Sub-Committee to consider the eligibility of 449 affectees and nominated Senator Dr. Muhammad Humayun Mohmand as the convener.

In addition, the committee addressed the matter of allowances for employees working under the Tarbela Dam Authority. Officials disclosed that 843 employees are working in the water wing, while 1129 employees are employed in the power wing. It was noted that the employees in the power wing receive a “Generation Allowance” that is not extended to other employees. The committee directed authority to rectify this disparity and ensure that equal pay is provided to all employees. While discussing the reasons of leakage in Gadwalian Dam, Senator Syed M Sabir Shah stated that despite spending around Rs1219.18m on construction of dam, KP irrigation department has failed to identify causes of leakage.