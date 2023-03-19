Share:

HYDERABAD - Legendary actor of Pakistan Muhammad Ali will be remembered on his 17th death anniversary on March 19. In this connection, a colourful programme will be organized by Malak Art promoters in the Press club auditorium here on Sunday. Mohammad Ali was born on November 10, 1938. He began his professional career at Radio Pakistan Hyderabad and his debut film was “Charagh Jalta Raha” (1962). “Shararat” (1964) was another popular film by him. Muhammad Ali performed an unforgettable role in “Aag Ka Darya.” He acted in over 300 movies including some Punjabi films and worked with Zeba, Shamim Ara and other prominent actors and actresses of the time. He was a versatile actor and played negative as well as character actor roles successfully. Mohammad Ali died on March 19, 2006 due to a heart attack in Lahore.