PM Shehbaz Sharif forms national youth council to empower youth

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has established the National Youth Council to actively engage young people, empower them in policy-making, and provide them with a more meaningful role in strengthening national institutions.

The Prime Minister will serve as the chairman of the council, with the ministers of youth affairs from the provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan as members. The council will consist of 113 youth representatives, aged 10 to 29, and will act as the official voice of youth-led civil society, representing both public and private sectors across Pakistan.

The council aims to advance youth development and empowerment, in line with the National Youth Development Framework. It will advise on processes and mechanisms to integrate young people into policy-making, implementation, and evaluation across all levels of government.

A key goal of the council is to provide a sustainable platform for collaboration between young people, public and private sector decision-makers, and international youth-led development initiatives. It will mobilize youth voices, advocating for their meaningful inclusion in governmental decision-making.

The council will also identify policy and institutional gaps, offering strategic advice to enhance youth development. It will assist federal, provincial, and local governments in creating youth-focused programs and reforms, as well as monitor and assess the impact of these initiatives at all levels of government.

Council members will work across seven key areas: policy, media, institutionalization of the National Youth Council, support for marginalized youth, employment, reproductive health, and youth engagement. The National Youth Council is set to play a crucial role in empowering Pakistan’s youth and ensuring their active participation in the country’s development.