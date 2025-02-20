Punjab govt to launch major sewage and drainage development program

The Punjab government has announced a comprehensive development program to revamp sewage and drainage systems across major cities in the province.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz chaired a special meeting to review ongoing infrastructure projects, including those under the WATSAN framework. During the session, she approved a large-scale sewage and drainage plan, directing officials to draft proposals for 189 cities with populations exceeding 100,000.

The initiative will include the construction of sewage bypasses, disposal stations, and rainwater storage tanks for efficient water management. The stored water will be repurposed for irrigation and other uses. Additionally, new sewage and water supply pipelines will be laid at appropriate distances to ensure the safety of clean water.

The project also includes the renovation and construction of roads up to 30 kilometers in each provincial constituency.

The meeting further reviewed a proposal for model villages, which the chief minister approved, instructing immediate implementation under the Punjab Development Program.

Speaking at the meeting, Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the Clean Punjab Program will significantly benefit residents, ensuring a durable sewage system that protects roads from damage and enhances urban infrastructure.