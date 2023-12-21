NTDC officer secures 1st position in SMC held at Wapda Staff College

LAHORE-An officer of National Transmission & Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) has secured 1st position in the 61th Senior Management Course (SMC), held at WAPDA Administrative Staff College, Islamabad.

28 officers of BPS-19 from WAPDA, state-owned generation, transmission and distribution companies participated in 11 weeks long SMC, a mandatory course for promotion in the next grade. Out of these, Dr Muhammad Saood Akhtar, Manager (Learning & Development) HR NTDC secured the first position in the course. Managing Director NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan appreciated the outstanding achievement of the officer.