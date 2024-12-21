ATC grants Bushra Bibi interim bail in 32 cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has granted interim bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) founder Imran Khan, in 32 cases related to the November 26 protest.

ATC Special Judge Amjad Ali Shah approved her bail until January 13, allowing her temporary relief as legal proceedings continue.



The cases against Bushra were registered in various police stations across Rawalpindi, Attock, and Chakwal. During the hearing, she was present in the courtroom and submitted the required surety bonds to secure her bail.

After the bail was approved, Bushra left the court premises, with her next appearance scheduled for mid-January.



More to follow