PHC halts forced repatriation of Afghan musicians

Peshawar - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has issued orders to prevent the forced repatriation of Afghan musicians who have been seeking political asylum in Pakistan.

Former Advocate General Aamir Javed has been appointed as a judicial assistant for the case, while the police and other agencies have been directed to cease any harassment of these artists.

A two-member bench, consisting of Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Waqar Ahmad, heard the case. The petitioners were represented by Mumtaz Ali, while the federal government was represented by the assistant attorney general.

The petitioners’ counsel argued that the Afghan musicians fled to Pakistan due to threats to their lives and profession after the previous Afghan government fell. Their asylum applications are currently pending with the UNHCR. The lawyer requested that the musicians not be deported until the UNHCR makes a final decision, citing severe threats they face in Afghanistan. He also noted that a similar case is pending in the Supreme Court and sought a stay on the deportation.

Justice Ijaz Anwar inquired about the musicians’ status, and their lawyer clarified that they lacked legal documents, asking that they not be expelled. Justice Waqar Ahmad asked if a request had been made to the federal government, and the lawyer confirmed that their applications are with the UNHCR.

Afghan musician Hashmat Sahar testified that some musicians entered Pakistan with visas, while others did not, all facing threats in Afghanistan. The assistant attorney general mentioned ongoing programs in Afghanistan, but Justice Waqar Ahmad highlighted the continued danger based on old videos.

The court appointed former advocate general Aamir Javed to assist with the case, taking into account relevant laws and international agreements. The court ordered that the Afghan musicians not be harassed and adjourned the hearing until the next session.