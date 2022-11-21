Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minis­ter Attaullah Tarar has ruled out possibility of holding early elec­tions in the country. Talking to a private news channel on Sun­day, he said the unconstitution­al demand of early elections was not being discussed at any lev­el, and it was off the table. At­taullah Tarar said the new army chief will be appointed pure­ly on merit as per constitution. Separately, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s demand for ear­ly elections was unjustified. In a tweet on Sunday, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Imran’s illegiti­mate government was tolerated. If those demanding early elec­tions were serious, they would have gone for getting their resig­nation accepted instead of a long march. The federal minister fur­ther said that if Imran Khan had dissolved the provincial govern­ments, the election environment would have been created auto­matically. He underscored that the purpose of PTI’s long march was to spread chaos and not let­ting the country run. Meanwhile, Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif on Sunday said that Imran Khan’s whole politics revolved around him as taking a u-turn from own statement was not a new thing for the PTI chief. Talking to a private news chan­nel, he said, in lust of power, the chairman PTI had put the whole country “at stake”. To a question, he said the sad firing incident on Imran Khan was condemned by the PDM leaders but there were contradictions in the statements of PTI’s spokespersons regarding the incident that “made the mat­ter suspicious”. “Self-proclaimed largest popular party (PTI) of the country lacked narrative and had to resort to lies,” he added.