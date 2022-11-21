ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar has ruled out possibility of holding early elections in the country. Talking to a private news channel on Sunday, he said the unconstitutional demand of early elections was not being discussed at any level, and it was off the table. Attaullah Tarar said the new army chief will be appointed purely on merit as per constitution. Separately, Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s demand for early elections was unjustified. In a tweet on Sunday, Khawaja Saad Rafique said that Imran’s illegitimate government was tolerated. If those demanding early elections were serious, they would have gone for getting their resignation accepted instead of a long march. The federal minister further said that if Imran Khan had dissolved the provincial governments, the election environment would have been created automatically. He underscored that the purpose of PTI’s long march was to spread chaos and not letting the country run. Meanwhile, Federal Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Javed Latif on Sunday said that Imran Khan’s whole politics revolved around him as taking a u-turn from own statement was not a new thing for the PTI chief. Talking to a private news channel, he said, in lust of power, the chairman PTI had put the whole country “at stake”. To a question, he said the sad firing incident on Imran Khan was condemned by the PDM leaders but there were contradictions in the statements of PTI’s spokespersons regarding the incident that “made the matter suspicious”. “Self-proclaimed largest popular party (PTI) of the country lacked narrative and had to resort to lies,” he added.
