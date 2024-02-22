Kiku - an old wine in a new bottle

The walls industrial grey, murals in gold with a hint of black, furniture oak wood and cutlery all black, this is Kiku for you, the new Japanese restaurant at the Mariott hotel Islamabad. This new kid on the block is actually an old wine in a new bottle, as it is at the same location where the good old traditional Japanese cuisine Sakura was. Kiku, a name drawn out from the Japanese flower chrysanthemum is a symbol of longevity and peace and so was the gastronomical experience at the eatery. “Every dish at Kiku’s pays homage to the Japanese culinary heritage while staying local to its original recipe” claims the master chef of the newly opened restaurant Mr. Mario.
The Kiku chef use representation as an artistic medium to produce the dishes that mirror the beauty of chrysanthemum flower. Savor food that has stood the test of times from traditional sushi to the exquisite artistry of Kaiseki.
The restaurant can accommodate approximately 50 plus diners at one time and also offer a private room for business lunch or a private dine. Chef Mario who is at the helm of affairs is basically from Philippines but his birth places overshadow his 20 plus years experiences around the world in Japanese gastronomy. “Sakura was a very traditional Japanese fine dining restaurant whereas Kiku is a fusion of classic and contemporary. The menu has many dishes to the likes of spicy tastebuds as per Pakistani standards”, answers the maestro when asked, why Kiku?
From original Miso soup to Spicy Seafood Miso soup, regular Tuna Nigiri to Tako Octopus, Gindara Black Cod Sashimi to Hamachi Yellow tail Tuna, it was indeed a sumptuous transition.
It was a party of four and the order was per appetite and calories. We started off with spicy seafood Miso soup and Ramen. It was the broth which differentiated the taste since the appearance looked identical.
Spicy seafood Miso soup, lived up to its name. It was spicy to a level very much acceptable to the Pakistani tastebuds and for original miso soup, one is always asking for chili dip. The meat portion was too rightly balanced, as the bowl was floating with calamari, salmon, prawns and squids. It was priced at Rs3100, which for Mariott hotel seems pretty reasonable. Ramen was chicken flavored which made its taste polls apart from seafood broth. However, noodles, Bok choy, and other green herbs were common denominators in both starters. The idea was not to spoil the appetite so we all agreed to share one salad for all and chef Mario recommended Volcano Salad. Boy o boy, it came loaded with Avocado, Salmon, Prawn and Edamame, tangled in Iceberg and laced with Spicy Mayo. It was a full meal hand down. It would have been nice if avocado was married to prawn alone for this conciliation.
The weight watchers would have enjoyed the chewiness of avocado and crunchiness of prawns individually as too many cooks spoil the broth.
Dining in a Japanese restaurant, it is sinful if Sushi, Nigiri and Sashimi is not on the list for starters and the three T’s: Tempura, Teppanyaki and Teriyaki from the main course.
The first three pages of Kiku’s menu boasts some of the most indulgent Sushi, Maki and Sashimi offerings. Chef Mario it seems have gone beyond Sushi to offer exemplary contemporary delicacies in the likes of Volcano Maki, Samurai Roll, Hamachi Yellow Tail Tuna, Ika Squid, Maguro Tuna and a promiscuously Kiku Platter combo. The grey stone slate carrying the signature items from the Sushi bar looked like a perplexing random cluster of components making up in innards. Tastebuds were not ready for what was to come. The platter bites melted in mouth with Ingredients aimlessly floating around bursting in aroma.
Chef de cuisine deserves a round of applause for his craftsmanship at the Sushi bar.
It was time to try our luck on the Tempuras, Tepyanki’s and a few items from Robatayaki section on chef’s recommendation. Prawn tempura was the obvious choice but for infusion purpose, Octopus Tempura was also in line. Both fried meaty high end seafood representatives were consumed in nanoseconds by the hungry diners. The prawn tempura was crispy, fluffy and shattered in the mouth whereas Octopus was chewier but with a last longing taste left on the palette.
Following the same methodology, both Chicken and beef teppanyaki were ordered from the robata grill. Surprisingly beef chunks were bursting with unusual flavors as compared to chicken scoring a higher grade. The sauce was the same so were the green veggi’s in both teppanyaki’s.
Macha Ice-cream and Tempura ice-cream ordered from the dessert pages played host to the sweet tooths but both were termed as an “acquired taste” unanimously. Japanese tea “Ocha” was the finale of the show and the whole dining experience, worth writing home about.
AB KHAN