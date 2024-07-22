Kate Middleton’s security protocol to change after attack on Trump

LONDON - Kate Middleton faces a security threat following a tragic attack on Donald Trump. It was reported that Thomas Matthew, the shooter who targeted the former US president searched for the Princess of Wales on his phone. Another quite alarming update he also downloaded the photos of Catherine, who is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy after her cancer diagnosis, on his mobile. Royal commentator Rafe Heydel-Mankoo expressed serious concerns about the safety of senior royal figures, including Princess Kate. In conversation with GB News, He said, “It does actually raise the issue of how secure our members of our royal family!” Notably, the future Queen of England recently made a headline-making public appearance at the 2024 Wimbledon men’s singles final. Speaking about it, the historian questioned the security at the tennis event. He continued, “But moments like these actually make me wonder if this thing could get so close to President Trump in America do we actually need to consider the [open] relationship we have with the monarchy... like the ability to go, shake hands and present a bunch of flowers to them.” “...but the incident which took place in American was scary,” said Heydel-Mankoo. These remarks also hinted at a possible change in Kate Middleton’s security protocol during her future public outings.