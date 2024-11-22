Suhail Ahmed Qureshi posted as Secretary Agriculture Sindh

KARACHI - Suhail Ahmed Qureshi, an officer of PSS (BS-20) presently posted as secretary (GA) Services, General Administration & Coordination, was transferred and posted as Secretary Agriculture, Supply & Prices Department with immediate effect vice Rafique Ahmed Buriro transferred.

According to notification issued here on Thursday, Rafique Ahmed Buriro, an officer of PAS (BS-20), Secretary Agriculture, Supply and Prices was transferred and directed to report to Service, General Administration & Coordination, Sindh.