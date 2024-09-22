Asjad, Awais make strong start in IBSF World 6 Red Snooker C’ship

ULAANBAATAR - Pakistan’s cueists, Asjad Iqbal and Awais Munir, made a strong start in the IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship on Saturday with impressive victories in their opening matches. Asjad cruised to a commanding 4-1 win against Mongolia’s Ulziitogtokh Davaasuren, showcasing his dominance in all aspects of the game. His victory included two remarkable breaks of over 75, with the final scoreline reading: 50-18, 75(75)-0, 82(75)-0, 0-73(73), 64(61)-0. Meanwhile, Awais staged an impressive comeback to claim a 4-2 victory over Mongolia’s Mendsaikhan Bat-Erdene. After trailing by two frames, he secured the win with a scoreline of 64(64)-0, 20-45, 0-54(47), 54-10, 53-21, 46-15.

In their next matches, Asjad Iqbal will face India’s Pandurangaiah, while Awais Munir will take on Singapore’s Jia Jun Ong. Later, Asjad is set to compete against Iraq’s Alijalil Ali, and Awais will play against Israel’s Shachar Ruber.

The tournament features 40 players, divided into four groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the knockout stage. The knockout rounds will begin on September 22, with the final scheduled for September 25.

It’s worth noting that Asjad Iqbal recently won a bronze medal in the IBSF Mongolia Snooker World Cup 2024 prior to this championship.