PM vows to put country on track of economic recovery

On Pakistan Day, Shehbaz urges countrymen to renew firm national resolve to make homeland a trivet of peace, progress and stability n Says Reko Diq project will prove to be a game changer for uplift of Balochistan and region n Forms cabinet body to
re-activate slow-moving CPEC projects.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday said that being cognizant of the serious challenges confronting Pakistan, the incumbent government is committed to put Pakistan on the path to economic recovery and prosperity with a cogent policy reform framework. “We are completely cognizant of the serious challenges confronting Pakistan currently including inflation, unemployment, circular debt, fiscal and trade deficit, and above all the growing scourge of terrorism,” the prime minister said as the nation celebrates the Pakistan Day today.
Felicitating Pakistanis at home or abroad, he said that as a nation, the Pakistanis had proved to be resilient in the face of extraordinary circumstances and stood the test of time.
“I can assure you that we stand committed to put Pakistan on the path to economic recovery and prosperity with a cogent policy reform framework. I hope that these measures will bring economic stability and the current wave of high inflation will recede, bringing respite for our citizens,” the prime minister remarked. He said that in the journey on the path of democracy, the people of Pakistan elected their representatives in the general elections held on 8th February and consequently the governments had been formed at the federal and provincial levels.
Prime Minister Shehbaz urged the countrymen to renew their firm resolve to follow the footsteps of our founding fathers to make Pakistan a trivet of peace, progress and stability.
“Let us not forget that our actions today will define the legacy of our generation and shape the course of history. Let us work for a Pakistan that is not driven apart by differences but is united around shared values,” he urged. The prime minister said that the 23rd March marked a momentous day in the history as on that day in 1940 the Muslims of Sub-Continent passed the historic ‘Lahore Resolution’ and demanded a separate homeland where they could freely live their own way of life according to the principles of Islam.
Through a consistent and dedicated political struggle of our founding fathers, the dream of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia became a reality and Pakistan appeared on the map of the world on 14th August 1947, he added.
Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the forefathers made untiring efforts and rendered exemplary sacrifices for Pakistan and millions of Muslims left their homes in India and decided to migrate to Pakistan.
The new state had faced unprecedented challenges including creating a social and economic foundation, settlement of refugees, creation of state institutions, and meagre resources.
However, the prime minister said that under the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and with the resilience and dedication of the nation, those daunting challenges faced by the nascent state were addressed and a foundation for an independent democratic state was laid down.
Meanwhile, in a meeting with the delegation of Barrick Gold-led by its Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow here, the prime minister said that the Reko Diq project will prove to be a game changer for the development of Balochistan and the region.
He said the project will usher in a new era of development of the province and prosperity of the people.
Shehbaz said plans will be chalked out regarding communication infrastructure, especially railway lines to take full advantage of the mineral potential of Balochistan. He also encouraged the Barrick Gold to invest in other projects of minerals in Balochistan. He proposed a joint venture between the government and the Barrick Gold for the establishment of a Technical University in Chaghai.
Shehbaz Sharif said the government is taking all possible measures, including projects for a better roads and communication infrastructure, to facilitate investors. Briefing the progress on Reko Diq project, the delegation informed the Prime Minister that its feasibility would be completed by the end of this year. It was told that local and Balochistan domicile holders are being given priority in jobs on Reko Diq project.
In another development, the prime minister constituted the Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment Projects (CCoCIP) with the objectives to re-activate slow-moving projects of CPEC, and review the measures taken for the security of Chinese working in Pakistan.
“The PM has taken a decision to constitute the Cabinet Committee on Chinese Investment Projects (CCoCIP) to facilitate Chinese investments in productive sectors of Pakistan’s economy as next phase China-Pakistan Economic Corridor,” said a notification issued here by the Cabinet Division.
The committee will be headed by Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives as its Chairman, while Minister for Foreign Affairs, Minister for Interior, Minister for Finance, Minister for Commerce, Minister for Petroleum, Minister for Power, Minister for Railways, Minister for Science and Technology will work as its members.
The Terms of Reference (ToRs) of the Committee includes to oversee the progress of investment projects executed by Chinese companies; to expeditiously resolve issues faced by the Chinese investors with different government entities; to facilitate Chinese investment in productive sectors of Pakistan’s economy as next phase China-Pakistan Economic Corridor; to re-activate slow moving projects of CPEC through re-engagements with nominated Chinese entities; to create an enabling environment where Chinese investment can yield optimal results; and, to review the measures taken for security of Chinese working / living in Pakistan.
Also chairing another meeting regarding the advancement of the Information Technology sector, the prime minister emphasized the pivotal role of Information Technology in the country’s economic development.
“Efforts will be made to harness the vast potential of the Information Technology sector to promote national progress”, the PM remarked.
The PM said application of technology will bring innovation to every sector of the economy.
He directed to formulate a comprehensive action plan to increase national IT revenues on priority basis.
PM, SAUDI FUND DELEGATION DISCUSS DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
Meanwhile, a delegation of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), led by Sultan Bin Abdul Rehman Al Marshad, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SFD, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here and discussed its ongoing projects in Pakistan.
The PM appreciated the long-standing friendship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and the efforts of SFD for providing financing to Pakistan in the fields of Health, Energy, Infrastructure and Education as well the recent floods. The CEO, SFD thanked the Prime Minister and Government of Pakistan for the warm welcome and hospitality as well as the conferment of the National Civil Award, Hilal-e-Quaid-e-Azam. The prime minister, while appreciating the support of the SFD, highlighted the need to expedite the processing of the new projects, shared with SFD, in the field of green energy and infrastructure, which once implemented, would go a long way in the economic revival of the country, besides serving the needs of the local communities.
The CEO, SFD assured early processing of the shared projects and also reiterated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Royal Family, would extend all possible assistance and continued support to Pakistan.