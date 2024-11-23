Chinese drone tech to transform agriculture in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Chinese drone technology will help to transform agriculture in Pakistan, which would enhance the local farming sector’s productivity, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

According to the report, a major Chinese power company has highlighted the potential of integrating smart agriculture with low-altitude drone technology in Pakistan.

In a statement, PowerChina emphasized the role of advanced drone technology in modernizing farming practices and enhancing efficiency. The company is committed to supporting sustainable, modern farming initiatives in Pakistan and beyond.

In China, drones equipped with multispectral and thermal imaging cameras are used to analyze soil fertility, moisture levels, and other parameters.

The data, processed through artificial intelligence, guides targeted farming actions, improving productivity while reducing costs and environmental impact.

To bring these cutting-edge technologies to Pakistan, Chinese companies are introducing solutions such as precision farming, smart irrigation, and data analytics.

Earlier this year, the University of Agriculture Faisalabad launched the Pakistan-China Joint Lab for Artificial Intelligence and Smart Agriculture.

This initiative aims to boost agricultural productivity, especially in Punjab, which accounts for 76% of Pakistan’s annual grain output.

Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, highlighted the potential for drone spraying technology in Punjab’s 25,000 villages.

He stated that large-scale implementation could increase productivity, reduce costs, and promote intelligent agriculture across the region.

However, high costs and economic constraints may hinder the adoption of drone farming in Pakistan. Dr. Muhammad Adnan, Executive Manager at LTEC International—a Chinese company working on chili farms in Punjab—told Gwadar Pro that overcoming these barriers requires targeted strategies.

In order to facilitate drone adoption, he called for government subsidies to alleviate financial burdens on farmers, public-private partnerships to offer affordable drone rental services and local manufacturing of drone technology to lower costs and reduce reliance on imports along with farmer training programs. With strategic investments and collaborations, Chinese drone technology could pave the way for a more efficient and sustainable agricultural future in Pakistan.