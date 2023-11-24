Punjab govt orders schools closure on Friday, Saturday

Late opening of businesses for two days.

LAHORE - As part of its anti-smog measures, the Punjab government on Thursday announced that apart from the weekly off day, all public and private schools shall remain closed on Friday and Saturday in six divisions of Punjab while business will start by 3 pm on these days. “In view of the deteriorating air quality index and in order to safeguard the health and well-being of students against smog, all public and private schools of Lahore, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Multan divisions shall remain closed on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th of November 2023”, a notification issued by Punjab government stated. Decision to this effect was taken on the recommendations of Cabinet Committee for Anti-Smog which met here Thursday under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi. Briefing the media about the meeting’s decisions, the chief minister said that educational institutions in six divisions, including Lahore, will remain closed on Friday and Saturday. “Markets, restaurants, and businesses will open at 3 pm on these days, with all establishments closed on Sundays in six divisions. If suitable clouds for rain are present on November 29, artificial rain will be induced in Lahore”, he said. The chief minister further stated that 10,000 students will receive electric bikes with subsidies in Lahore, and government employees will be provided electric bikes on lease. The chief minister also announced the closure of vehicle entry on Main Mall Road on Sundays, allowing only bicycles.

These measures are applicable to Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan, and Sahiwal divisions due to increased smog effects, he said. Mohsin Naqvi stated that an MoU for installing air filter towers in Lahore has been signed, and a special committee will propose recommendations for providing subsidized electric bikes to students. Steps are also being taken to offer electric bikes on lease to government employees. If conditions permit, artificial rain will be attempted on November 29, contingent on suitable cloud cover. The chief minister clarified that while he is not in favor of market closures, necessary steps have been taken considering the smog situation. He said government offices will be open on Fridays and after 3 pm on Saturdays. He highlighted the higher air quality index in the morning in Lahore and emphasized doubling water sprinkling on roads by WASA, PHA, and LWMC to combat smog. People should wear masks to minimize the effects of smog on their health. The reason for the high air quality index is India’s crop residue burning. Joint efforts are being made to reduce smog. Provincial Ministers, including SM Tanveer, Dr. Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Bilal Afzal, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretaries of concerned departments, and senior officials attended the meeting. The environment secretary and experts provided a briefing on the smog situation, offering recommendations to protect the public from its effects.