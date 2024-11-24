Pak-Zimbabwe ODI series commences today

LAHORE - Pakistan and Zimbabwe will lock horns in a three-match followed by as many T20Is at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo from November 24 to December 5. This will be Pakistan’s second this month after they beat Australia 2-1 earlier in November in their own backyard.

Former fast bowler and member national men’s selection committee, Aaqib Javed has been appointed the interim white-ball head coach of the Pakistan team until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at home. The against Zimbabwe will be his first assignment after he joined the team on Friday.

Pakistan’s ODI squad, led by Mohammad Rizwan, reached Zimbabwe on Wednesday and had three extensive practice sessions in the lead up to the . In the 15-member squad Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi have been replaced with uncapped duo of Abrar Ahmed and Ahmed Daniyal along with pacer Shahnawaz Dahani and Tayyab Tahir.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe last faced each other in the 50-over format in November 2020 in Rawalpindi where Pakistan beat the visitors 2-1. Pakistan, on their last visit to Zimbabwe whitewashed the Chevrons in a five-match in July 2018.

Speaking ahead of the against Zimbabwe, Pakistan ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan said: “The against Zimbabwe is equally important for us as we aim to test out our bench strength and plan towards the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at home. With the help of the Almighty, we aim to keep the winning momentum from out last going.

“With the trio of our main players resting up after the Australia series, it will be exciting to see other players putting their hands up and helping the team at various times during the 50-over contests.“Having played against the home team various times, we do expect them to put up challenges for us during the three ODIs but crucially this series will also test out temperament in terms of backing up a historic win in Australia,” he added.

PAKISTAN ODI SQUAD: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Shahnawaz Dahani, Saim Ayub, and Tayyab Tahir.

ZIMBABWE ODI SQUAD: Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Blessing Muzarabani, Brandon Mavuta, Clive Madande, Dion Myers, Faraz Akram, Joylord Gumbie, Richard Ngarava, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tinotenda Maposa and Trevor Gwandu.

SCHEDULE OF MATCHES

Nov 24 1st ODI 12.30pm

Nov 26 2nd ODI 12.30pm

Nov 28 3rd ODI 12.30pm

Dec 1 1st T20I 04:00pm

Dec 3 2nd T20I 04:00pm

Dec 5 3rd T20I 04:00pm