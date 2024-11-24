Sunday, November 24, 2024
Policeman, citizen martyred in two bomb blasts in Bajaur

Policeman, citizen martyred in two bomb blasts in Bajaur
Our Staff Reporter
November 24, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  At least two people including a policeman were martyred in two separate blasts in Mamund tehsil of Bajaur district on Saturday.

Bajaur District Police Officer (DPO) Waqas Rafeeq confirmed the blasts saying that both the explosions took place in Tehsil Mamund. “The first bomb went off in the Eirab area, killing a citizen, identified as Malik Asghar, while the second explosion occurred in the jurisdiction of Loi Police Station, Mena Khwar, in which a policeman was martyred,” the DPO said, adding that the martyred cop was identified as Ehsanullah. Investigation into both incidents was started after cordoning off the areas and collecting evidence. No one has so far claimed responsibility for the blasts, police added.

The twin blasts came as the latest terror activity in the province which continues to witness rising terror incidents targeting law enforcers and civilians.

