IG issues transfer orders of 5 SPs

Islamabad - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi has issued posting and transfer orders of 5 superintendents of police here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Headquarters Syed Mustafa Tanvir has issued a notification in this regard on behalf of IG Islamabad. According to police spokesman, IG Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi transfered SP Security Khan Zeb and posted him as SP Saddar Division. He said that Ms Pari Gul Tareen, who was awaiting for posting, has been posted as SP Soan Division, whereas, SP Industrial Area Shahzad Akbar was also transfered and posted as SP City Division. Similarly, SP Dolphin and Patrolling Ali Raza replaced SP Shehzad Akbar as new SP Industrial Area Zone. IG Islamabad Syed Nasir Ali Rizvi transfered SP Saddar Division Hakim Khan and posted him as SP Security, he said.

All the newly posted police officers have assumed their charges.