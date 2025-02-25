Red bus driver killed in Karachi road accident

In a heartbreaking road accident, a Red was crushed to death in Malir’s Khokhrapar No. 2 area, bringing the total number of fatalities in Karachi’s road crashes to 134 this year, rescue officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Abdul Razzaq, was on his way to work when the tragedy occurred. According to family members, Razzaq had boarded a local bus to reach his duty station. After getting off the bus, he was crossing the road when another Red Bus fatally struck him. Rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the body to the hospital for legal formalities.

This tragic incident adds to the growing number of road fatalities in Karachi, raising concerns over traffic safety and reckless driving.

Two industrialists die in separate road tragedy

On Monday, another devastating accident claimed the lives of two industrialists after their car plunged off the ICI Bridge. The victims, identified as 62-year-old Ashraf and his son Naveed, were heading towards the SITE industrial area when a speeding trailer struck their vehicle from behind.

The impact forced their car through the bridge’s railing, causing it to fall onto iron pipes below. A rickshaw driver was also injured in the incident. Rescue teams responded swiftly, but both victims succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

With road accidents on the rise, officials and citizens alike are urging authorities to implement stricter traffic regulations to prevent further loss of life.