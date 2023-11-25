Pak-Saudi ties are exemplary: Imam-e-Kaaba

Imam-e-Kaaba’s visit matter of honour for people of Pakistan: COAS

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Friday said Saudi Arabia always stood with Pakistan in difficult times and extended support to it in diverse fields.

Talking to Imam-e- Kaaba Dr Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid, the prime minister said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were tied in the strong historical relationship, based on commonalities of religion, values, and traditions. PM Kakar expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for providing development assistance to Pakistan in the fields of education and health. He said that the Saudi government was extending exemplary support to the Pakistani manpower working in the Kingdom.

The prime minister highlighted that recently, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince expressed unconditional support for the Palestinians by convening the emergency session of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC). PM Kakar, during the meeting, strongly condemned the atrocities committed against Palestinians and the massacre of the children in Gaza. He emphasized the opening of a corridor for uninterrupted supply of humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza. On Islamophobia, the prime minister stressed the need to educate the young generation through documentaries on Islamic teachings, history, and culture.

The Imam-e-Kaaba termed the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as brotherly and exemplary.

He lauded the contribution of the Pakistani diaspora in the development and progress of Saudi Arabia. He emphasized the upbringing of the young generation on the lines of Islam and its teachings. The Imam-e-Kaaba thanked Pakistan for the excellent hospitality extended to him during his visit to the country.

Also, Sheikh Saleh bin Abdullah bin Muhammad Humaid, Imam-e-Kaaba called on General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at General Headquarters, on Friday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest were discussed. COAS welcomed the dignitary and highlighted that visit by H.E. Imam-e-Kaaba to Pakistan is a matter of honour for the people of Pakistan. He further mentioned that the Muslims from all across the world have boundless reverence for Harmain Shraifain and profound respect for their custodian.

H.E. Imam-e-Kaaba said Islam is a religion of peace & brotherhood and there is no space for misconstrued interpretations of Islam.

The dignitaries condemned the ongoing atrocities in Gaza Conflict and the oppression of the Muslims in IIOJK and expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and Kashmir.

COAS remarked that, Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have strong strategic relations based on exemplary historic religious and cultural ties and unique reverence of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the hearts of the Pakistanis apart from the unanimity of views amongst the two brotherly countries.

At the end, H.E. Imam-e-Kaaba prayed for the peace, stability and unity of Ummah.