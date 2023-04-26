Share:

LAHORE - Amid confusion and un­certainty about the fate of Punjab elections, Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-In­saaf Tuesday launched its election campaign from Lahore with the PTI Chairman Imran Khan claiming that his par­ty will return to power again after the elections.

The PTI chairman vowed that on the next foundation day of his par­ty, it would be in power again as he launched his party campaign for the forthcoming elections in Punjab. Addressing via video link to the workers on the party’s 27th foun­dation day, Imran Khan stated: “On the 28th anni­versary of PTI, you will be in power.”

The PTI chairman asked his workers to work for “real freedom”, noting that prosperity comes through justice, democracy, and freedom. “I have been of the same opinion for twenty-seven years that without justice, real free­dom and prosperity in the country is next to impossi­ble,” Khan added.

“If there is any political force that can fix all the woes of the country, it is PTI,” Khan said. The PTI Chairman stressed that whoever wins elections, wins them through fair means. “I can safely to­day say that if there’s any party that can make Paki­stan progress today that is PTI,” he maintained.

“We will come into pow­er through public man­date. I hope that our country comes out of the quagmire it is in next year,” he added.

Imran Khan went on to say that when his par­ty came into power in the centre in 2018, the then-opposition called PTI “selected”.