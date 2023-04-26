Share:

ISLAMABAD - A significant development at the blockade in the tail race tunnel of the 969MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) was achieved on Eid day, as the tunnel collapse of 150 feet length was restored.

To witness the construction activities on the remedial works, Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen (Retd) Sajjad Ghani visited NJHP on the second day of Eid and appreciated the efforts of Project Team WAPDA, China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) and consultants of the project.

According to Gwadar Pro, the hydraulic lining shutter is being installed inside the tail race tunnel for concrete lining, while the allied works are also continuing side by side.

The risk analysis report by the consultants is expected to be finalised in May while the resumption of electricity generation from the project is expected by the end of July.

Similarly, the construction of the 220-kilometer-long Thar-Matiari Transmission Line also continues uninterrupted during Eid Holidays. The 500KV Transmission Line is being constructed to connect HVDC Converter Station Matiari with the 1320MW Shanghai Electricity Coal Plant at Thar Block-1.

“The transmission line has entered its final completion with 93% of works having already been completed,” reads a statement of National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC).

Special foods were prepared for the workers under the direction of MD NTDC. Meanwhile, on the first day of Eid-ul- Fitr, Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project carried out the “Send Warmth” activity to its Pakistani employees. Several goats, watermelons, drinks, and other 2,500 pieces of life empathy were sent to the employees as gifts. The purpose of the activity was to thank the Pakistani workers for their contribution to the project and send them festival wishes.