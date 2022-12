Share:

LAHORE - Former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz is likely to return to Pakistan in the first week of January amid po­litical crisis in Punjab. The PML-N stalwart would return to Pakistan on Jan 5 from the United States, say sources. Hamza Shahbaz will preside over a meeting of the PML-N and coalition partners’ par­liamentary parties upon his return to Pakistan, they say.