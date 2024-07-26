Friday, July 26, 2024
Anti-Encroachment drive gains momentum in Keamari District

Staff Reporter
July 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   The comprehensive anti-encroachment operation launched in all the districts along with  District Keamari. The Deputy Commissioner keamari juned khan has submitted the report to the Commissioner on Thursday, showing details of the progress of drive. The Commissioner  Syed Hassan Naqvi has directed all  the Deputy Commissioners  to sustain the momentum and ensure the drive’s successful completion. The operation has  cleared soft encroachments on roads and footpaths in Haroonabad, removing cabins and sheds. The second phase has seen the clearance of Shershah Paracha Chowk Estate Avenue road, with the removal of hotel extensions, push carts, cabins, and sheds. The drive is scheduled to continue until July 27, 2024, with the remaining portion of Estate Avenue road at Gulbai Bridge slated for clearance on the 5th day. In addition to Haroonabad, anti-encroachment actions have been undertaken in Jackson Market and Sultanabad, where soft encroachments were cleared, including footpaths and green belts. Parks and open spaces have also been cleared during the operation, restoring public access to these areas.

Staff Reporter

