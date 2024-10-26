Smuggled Iranian diesel seized

SUKKUR - The Sukkur Police along with Law enforcing Agencies, Custom officials and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Rohri, Labaika Akram on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle Iranian diesel in Pyaro Wah, Rohri Market. During an action in the Sukkur district’s taluka Rohri, seized an oil tanker filled with over 10,000 Iranian diesel. Muhammad Siddique son of Sher Awaz Khan has been arrested and handed over to the Pakistan Customs authorities. The Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Dr Raja MB Dharejo directed the authorities to strictly curb the smuggling of sugar, petroleum products, urea, agricultural products and other items throughout the Sukkur district.